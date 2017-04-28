Rodeo Club weekend results

The WP Rodeo Club is a combination of both middle school and high school students in addition to that, they also have students from Eureka who participate on the team. The team traveled to Washoe for a Jr. High and High School Rodeo this last weekend.
Shay Zeman-Heckethorn placed 11th in poles and 27th in barrels on Saturday, Sunday she placed 21st in poles and 14th in barrels in the high school rodeo. Teanna Green placed 21st in Breakaway Roping and 22nd in Barrel Racing. Maggie Wines placed 5th in poles and 10th in goats on Saturday. Sunday she placed 6th in poles and 3rd in breakaway in the Jr. high rodeo. The team as a whole represented the WP Rodeo Club very well. The Rodeo Team is taking a much needed break form rodeo this weekend to help with the Crab Crack this weekend, They will be in Panaca for the Lincoln Rodeo May 5th and 6th.
Saturday, April 22nd, 2017
Girls Breakaway Roping
High School StudentsLester, Morgan - Time 7.880, placed 19thGreen, Teanna - Time 12.940, placed 21st
Barrel Racing
High School students
Green, Teanna - Time 18.383, placed 22nd
Hamilton, Tabatha - Time 18.689, placed 25th
Zeman-Heckethorn, Shay - Time 18.930, placed 27th
Jr. High Students
Keppner, Khloe - Time 17.969. placed 5th
Wines, Maggie - Time 18.730, placed 14th
Pole Bending
High School Students
Zeman-Heckethorn, Shay - Time 22.537, placed 11th
Hamilton, Tabatha, Time 24.469, placed 16th
Lester, Morgan, Time 26.527, placed 21st
Green, Teanna, Time 27.551, placed 26th
Jr. High students
Keppner, Khloe, Time 22.576, placed 4th
Wines, Maggie, Time 23.352. placed 5th
Girls Goat Tying
Jr. High Student
Wines, Maggie - Time 15.00, placed 10th
Sunday, April 23rd, 2017
Girls Breakaway
Middle School Students Wines, Maggie - Time 6.760, placed 3rd
Barrel Racing
High School Students
Zeman-Heckethorn, Shay - Time 17.687, placed 12th
Hamilton, Tabatha - Time 18.734, placed 26th
Green, Teanna - Time 19.025, placed 27th
Lester, Morgan- Time 19.310, placed 31st
Jr. High Students
Keppner, Khloe - Time 17.540, placed 6th
Wines, Maggie - Time 18.377, placed 15th
Pole Bending
High School Students
Green, Teanna - Time 22.155, placed 11th
Zeman-Heckethorn, Shay - Time 26.776, placed 21st
Lester, Morgan, Time - 30.839, placed 30th
Jr. High Students
Wines, Maggie - Time 22.440, placed 6th
Girls Goat Tying
Jr High Students
Keppner, Khloe - Time 15.440, placed 16th
Wines, Maggie -Time 15.540, placed 17th