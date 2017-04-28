Stewart leads state in 2A 1,600 and 3,200

By







2 shares

White Pine High hosts its own invitational track meet today in Ely. Among the 10 teams entered, the Bobcats boys and girls team have several competitors who are ranked in the Top Five in Nevada 2A in their respective events.

In particular, Sam Stewart, is the leader in the 1,600 meters (4:45.68), and 3,200 meters (10:47.53). He is also fifth in the 800 meters (2:12.95).

Saxtyn Brewster is the leader in the High Jump (5-10) and the Triple Jump at 41-7.

Coby Marshall is fifth in the state rankings in the 200 meters (23.85), Zeke Vinson fifth in the 400 meters (55.12). Kolton Bilbao ranks fourth in the 110m hurdles (17.25). The Bobcats 4x400 relay team is fourth (3:53.72). Brewster leads the High Jump at 5-10 with a host of seven other jumpers, including David Nicholes, Kincade Waggener and Phoenix Ball, all tied for second at 5-2.

Justin Mabson is second in the Pole Vault (7-7) and Adam Theurer is fourth at 7-0.

For the girls team, Lily Fullmer is the state leader in the 100m hurdles (16.10) and the 300m hurdles (48.59).

Madison Ric is the leader in the 200 meters (26.74) and second in the 100 meters (12.88), just 3/100s of a second behind Aniya Smith of Andre Agassi. Hannah Barber is fourth in the 100 meters (13.35) and teammate Mckinley Prengel fifth at 13.47.

Ric is fourth in the 400 meters (1:03.22). Candice Humphries is third in the 800 meters (2:38.67). Trace Deeds is fifth in the 3200 meters (14:04.01).

In the relay events, the Ladycats are second statewide in the 4x200 (1:56.10), second in the 4x400 (4:35.82) and second in the 4x800 (11:39.56).

In field events, Emma Boren leads the 2A in the shot put at 29-9, and second in the Discus 93-1. Fullmer and Ric stand second in the high jump, both at 5-0, Alexis Wells, Zoe Beckley and Mickell Weston are two, three and four in the pole vault. Mckinley Prengel (16-2) is the state 2A leader in the Long Jump with Samantha Gamberg third (15-5½). Fuller is second in the Triple Jump (33-8½) with Prengel fourth at 32-10.¾.

The 2A Southern Regional meet is May 12-13 in Overton at Moapa Valley High. The state meet is May 19-20 at Foothill High in Henderson. At the Eureka Invitational April 21, Bobcats competitors included:

BOYS

400 meters – Kincade Waggener, 1:01.5, Justin Mabson, 1:05.0; 1,600 meters – Anthony Shaw, 5:48.5; 3,200 meters – Waggener, 12:10.9; 110m hurdles – Kolton Bilbao, 18.6, Gavin Henroid, 22.34; 300m hurdles – Bilbao, 45.57, Henroid, 53.91

4x200 relay – Fourth, 1:48.2; 4x400 relay – Second, 4:10; 4x800 relay – Second, 10:14.9; Shot put – Chris Piscovich, 35-7, Macrae Windous, 31-3, Jason Batista, 27-2, Shamryn Brewster, 24-0; Discus – Windous, 103-2, Piscovich, 100-2.Mckean Windous, 51-3; High jump – Adam Theurer, 5-6; Long jump – Saxtyn Brewster, 19-10.

GIRLS

100 meters – Hannah Barber, 13.86, Deborah Partey, 16.84; 200 meters – Samantha Gamberg, 29.9, Aaleeah Jacobsen, 31.57, Partey, 32.61;400 meters – Mckinley Prengel, 1:05, Kimber Loftus, 1:17.4; 800 meters – Candice Humphries, 2:45.8; 1,600 meters – Tanna Deeds, 7:23.8, Aranza Giminez, 7:43.5, Mickell Weston, 7:44.9, Cammie Poulsen, 8:06.6; 100m hurdles – Lily Fullmer, 16.93; 300m hurdles – Fullmer, 51.38; 4x100 relay – Second, 57.9; 4x200 relay – First, 1:56.1; 4x800 relay – Second, 11:58.2; Shot put – Emma Boren, 27-2, Hannah Barber, 27-2,Loftus, 20-10, Emmaly Hansen, 19-5; Discus – Boren, 93-1, Loftus, 54-0, Kendyl Connell, 48-11; High jump – Fullmer, 4-10; Long jump – Prengel, 16-2, Gamberg, 15-5½; Triple jump – Prengel, 32-6½, Fullmer, 32-2½, Jacobsen, 26-5, Rachel Jones, 26-5.