This Friday April 28th a Veteran Appreciation Giveaway has been organized for all Veterans living in Ely, Ruth and McGill.

If you are a Veteran you can receive free household items and toiletries. Stop by the JobConnect office at 1500 Avenue F., Suite 1 between the hours of 4:00-5:00p.m. this Friday. The only requirement is that the person receiving the items is a Veteran or the Veteran’s representative. This event is NOT income based.

Items to be given out vary from toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, body soap, razors, shaving cream, trash bags, dish and laundry soap, feminine hygiene products and useful housecleaning products.

Be sure to ask for Veterans Advocate, Craig Sanford or contact him at 775-289-1616.