Watson and Schulz April Students of the Month

Nathan Michael Watson and Kaycee Schulz have been named Students of the Month for April, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Watson, age 13, is the son of Charlie and Gina Watson of Ely. Schulz, age 12, is the daughter of Brent and Susan Stark of Ely. Both are 7th graders at Learning Bridge Charter School.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Watson has been active in bowling and the DEN school. His hobbies are bowling, hunting and playing video games.

Schulz has been active in track and soccer. She participated and won first place in the school spelling bee and has appeared in three school plays in 4th, 5th and 6th grade. Schulz also won 1st place for the Ely fair poster drawing and a 3rd place for a drawing contest. Her hobbies are reading, drawing, exercising with the family, playing piano and writing stories.