White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for April 17-April 23 Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

APRIL 17

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City --- officer contacted the parties involved and reported that they were arguing over an infant that was crying. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that several months ago she located a stray dog that was in poor health. She was able to provide care for the dog and eventually found it a home. She attempted to locate the owner of the dog, but was unsuccessful. Reporting party stated that today an individual contacted her claiming to be the owner of the dog. The person had no proof that the dog belonged to her. The reporting party was advised it was a civil issue.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated that her company had turned the power off at a residence due to a nonpayment. Reporting party stated that someone had accessed the power and turned it back on. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City --- officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that a family member comes her family’s home and causes a disturbance. The reporting party believes that the arguments could become physical. The reporting party was advised to apply for a protective order.

REPORT OF A CITIZENS ASSIST: City --- reporting party was inquiring on how to get help for a family member who he believed was an alcoholic. The reporting party was provide the information.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City --- the operator of the vehicle was contacted and he was not intoxicated.

New bookings: None

APRIL 18

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Officer received a report of several juvenile causing a disturbance. The area was patrolled, but the juveniles were not located.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Officer received a report of a large amount of garbage and disabled vehicles accumulated in a yard. Officer attempted to contact the owner, but he was not at home. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and reported that the vehicle had been left there due to mechanical problems. The owner planed on moving the vehicle today.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Officer received a report of an individual who was asking people for money. The individual was contacted who advised he was traveling through the area. No other problems were located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that Seth J. Pierce age 25 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE CHILD ABUSE: City --- officer received a report of a child who was possibly being abused by her step mother. Officer investigated the incident and reported that it was unfounded.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City --- officer contacted the parties involved who claimed they had only been involved in a verbal argument. During the officers investigation information was obtained that several days ago they parties involved had engaged in an argument that had become violent. A report will be submitted to the City Attorney for review.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that he was passing through the Ely area with his girlfriend. He stated that they had gotten into an argument and that his girlfriend had left him and had gotten into a vehicle with a couple of strangers. Officer contacted the girlfriend who stated that she was fine and wanted to leave with her new friends. No other problems were reported.

New bookings: Seth J. Pierce / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / No bail

APRIL 19

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: Reporting party stated that she had located a wallet on US 6. The owner of the wallet was contacted and it was returned to him.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City --- reporting party stated that she located a wallet in her backyard. The owner of the wallet will be contacted.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City --- officer received a report of an individual who was loitering around a local business. The individual was contacted who stated that he was looking over a job he was going to bid on. The owner of the business was contacted who indicated that the person was not to be on the property. The individual was trespassed from the property.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City --- the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that two individuals were causing problems at her place of employment. The individuals were contacted and trespassed from the property.

REPORT OF AN ANIMAL CRUELTY PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that he located several dead rabbits by his home. It is unknown how the rabbits died. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City --- the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that Norma F. Lani age 46 of Lund, NV was arrested on a Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City --- officer received a report of an individual who was sleeping in a vehicle. Officer contacted the person and reported no problems were located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer located the vehicle and spoke to the occupants. No problems were located.

New bookings: Norma F. Lani / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / No bail

APRIL 20

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the individual and reported that he was fine.

REPORT OF AN ATV DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of several ATV’S causing a disturbance. The area was patrolled, but they were not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and she requested no assistance.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Thomas Soter of West Jordan, UT was operating a vehicle towing a trailer. He was traveling on Clark Street turning onto 5th Street. As he did so he struck a parked vehicle belonging to Shasta Drake of Ely. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF AN IDENTITY THEFT: City — reporting party stated that he had received a letter from the IRS informing him someone was using his social security number. The reporting party was advised on the proper forms to complete to send to the IRS.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that he let an individual borrow his trailer and now the person won’t return it. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A LOST FIREARM: Reporting party stated that he was hiking in the Ely area and during his hike he lost his handgun. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City — Brandy Stork of Ely was operating a vehicle in a local parking lot. She struck a shopping cart and pushed it into a parked vehicle belonging to John Cripps of Preston, NV. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that Travis Cloward age 28 of Elko NV was arrested for basic speed and DUI. New bookings Travis Cloward/ Basic speed and DUI / Bail $965.

APRIL 21

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of someone screaming. The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A PROWLER: City — reporting party stated that she had seen someone looking into the windows on a home. The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that while he was at work he left his cell phone in the bathroom. When he went to retrieve it someone had stolen it. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person who stated that she had been involved in a physical altercation with her boyfriend several days ago. The report will be submitted to the District Attorney for review.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that the father of her child didn’t meet her for child exchange. The father was contacted who stated that the reporting party failed to show up at the appropriate time. The parties involved agreed to meet again and exchange the child.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved and reported that they had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved separated for the day.

REPORT OF AN ATV DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of several ATV’S being operated on city streets. The area was patrolled, but they were not located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS SUBJECTS: City — officer contacted the individuals who stated that they had struck a deer with their vehicle and were now stranded in the Ely area. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A PHONE SCAM: City — reporting party stated that he has received several phone calls from an unknown person who advises him that if doesn’t supply the caller with the information requested he will be arrested. The reporting party was advised it was a scam and to discontinue any contact with the caller.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had been arguing over finances. The parties involved agreed to separate for the night.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: Officer patrolled the area and reported it was children playing. No problems were located.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: City — officer received a report of a person who had fallen and injured their head. Officer contacted the person and requested EMS respond to check on the individual. The individual refused any treatment.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

New bookings: None

APRIL 23

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who gave conflicting statements on what had occurred. The report will be submitted to the District Attorney for review.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Reporting party stated that while he was in California his vehicle had been struck by another vehicle. The reporting party didn’t notice the damage until he arrived back in Ely. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A SUBJECT LITTERING: Officer received a report of an indidvual who was littering. Officer contacted the person who stated that he had disposed of a mouse that had been caught in a trap.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- the juvenile was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OF A LOST PERSON: Officer received a report of several individuals who had gone shed hunting in the mountains and had gotten lost. The individuals were located and returned to their vehicle.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City --- officer received a report of a domestic battery that had taken place. Officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in an argument that had turned physical. Officer reported that during his investigation Michael L. Rodriguez age 42 of Ely was arrested for domestic battery. He is accused of battering his girlfriend.

REPORT OF A CHILD CUSTODY PROBLEM: City --- reporting party stated that she separated from the father of her child and now they are arguing over child custody. She was advised to obtain a child custody court order.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that he allowed an individual to stay in his motel room, but now she won’t leave. The individual was contacted and she was advised to leave the motel room. She complied.

New bookings: Michael L. Rodriguez/ Domestic battery / Bail $3,000.

