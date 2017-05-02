By







Richard Ira Lamph of McGill, Nevada passed peacefully after a four month illness on Friday, April 28, 2017 in Ely, Nevada. He was welcomed into the arms of his parents and loved ones who preceded him.

Richard was born May 28, 1942 in Oakland, California to Alden and Ella Lamph. He was welcomed by his parents and his sister, Ravena Lamph, who survives him.

Richard was married twice, but had no children. He lived in Yakima, Washington for numerous years where he worked in apple canneries. He always said he hated apples after that. He moved to McGill, Nevada from Yakima in 2000. He loved taking care of his yard and gardens, and he even had his own yard-working business called “Yard Work by Rich.” Richard worked for the White Pine Nutrition Program for 17 years and thoroughly enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels to home-bound seniors. He also maintained the plants and flowers at the Senior Center in Ely. He was very involved in the Senior Commodities Boxes Program in both Ely and McGill.

Those who knew Richard well knew he was “rough on the edges, but had a heart of gold.” He was a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and was a valued member of the McGill Ward. During one of the testimony meetings at church, he opened with “I wasn’t always the cute old guy you see before you!” He enjoyed giving church lessons and serving in various capacities for the church. He visited residents of the White Pine Care Center every Sunday afternoon, bringing smiles and blessings. He was a friend to all, and never remained a stranger to anyone.

Besides his sister, Ravena of Washington City, Utah, Richard is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many, many friends. His smiles and sense of humor will be missed by all.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at the Mountain Vista Chapel in Ely, followed by graveside service at the upper cemetery at 11 a.m. Dedication of the grave was done by Nephew David McFadden. “I Stand All Amazed” was sung by Margaret Munson. Pallbearers included: David McFadden, Brad Garfield, Bob Pratt, Gary Stokes, Jim Parry, and Bob McKay.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the White Pine Senior Nutrition Program or the charity of your choice. Richard’s family would like to thank the staff of Genesis Home Health, and the volunteers of Hospice Helping Hands for all the care and compassion during this difficult time. Very special thanks to good friends Lori Romero and Rosa Perkins for their compassion, love, and kindness.