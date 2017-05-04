By







John M. Fleming age 62, of Cherry Creek, NV, passed April 29, 2017 from diabetes complications.

He was born in January of 1955 in California to John G. and Nita Fleming.

John graduated from White Pine High School in 1973.

He married Laura in 1975 in Ely, NV. He worked for Kennecott Copper Company in Ruth, NV.

John was a good father who enjoyed taking his two sons camping.

He will never be forgotten.

John is survived by his two sons Franklin and Jesse Fleming.

He is preceded in death by his parents John and Nita Fleming.