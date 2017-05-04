By







Wesley Reed McNutt, 94 years, of Ely, Nevada passed away May 2, 2017 in Ely. He was born February 17, 1923 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ernest E. and Frances McNutt.

The Recitation of the Rosary is scheduled for Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church.

Interment to follow at the Ely City Cemetery. A full Obituary will be in next week’s Ely Times.