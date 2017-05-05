A View From The Past

By







Back when you had real Fish Tales in 1992

“It’s a two-man fish,” Allen Lake of McGill said about the 23-pound, 6.5 ounce German Brown trout he landed at Cake Lake yesterday evening.

Lake and his friend Darrin Ingle, a fellow McGill resident, were fishing about 7 p.m. at the state park when Lake took the giant brown. The fish is the second largest specimen of its kind taken in the State of Nevada.

The record German Brown trout also was harvested at Cave Lake in 1984 by Dennis Mangum, now of Winnemucca. Mangum’s name is safe in the record book for now. His linker weighed 27.5 pounds and was 33 inches long. Lake has that, at least. His finned monster measured 33.5 inches. Lake said he took the brown “with a lure and a headlock.” The huge brown, which was in the shallows, easily snapped the 8-pound test line. But Lake jumped into the water and wrestled the beast to shore — and retrieved the lure.

The McGill fisherman plans to have the trout mounted, but doesn’t plan to rest on his laurels. “There’s bigger ones out there,” he said this morning.