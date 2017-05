By







Arbor Day will be officially celebrated in Ely on Saturday, May 6. The Ely Tree Board will be pruning trees at the Post Office, the county park downtown and Bianchi Park. We invite the public to come and learn about pruning techniques between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Lisa Calderwood Ortega, NDF’s Urban and Community Forester, will be on hand at the Post Office lending her expertise. Call 293-2730 if you have any questions