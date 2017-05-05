Bobcat shine at home meet

By







0 shares

Home field advantage was certainly evident for the White Pine track teams last Friday as the Bobcat boys and girls both had the top scores at the White Pine Invitational. The boys tallied 188½ points and the girls had 209 points. Other teams involved included Beatty, Carlin, Elko, Jackpot, Lincoln County, Owyhee, Round Mountain, Tonopah and Wells.

Zeke Vinson and Coby Marshall ran 1-2 in the 200 meters. Kolton Bilbao, Adam Theurer and Marshall ran 2-3-4 in the 110m hurdles, while Madison Ric, Mckinley Prengel and Hannah Barber swept the 100 meters for the Ladycats.

This week the teams are participating in the Grant Bushman Invitational in Moapa

Results for White Pine competitors:

BOYS

100 meters – Zeke Vinson, 11.80, Sam Stewart, 12.25

200 meters – Vinson, 23.97, Coby Marshall, 24.0. Phoenix Ball, 25.66

400 meters – Justin Mabson, 1:07.59

800 meters – Kincade Waggener, 2:20.39, Caysen Connell, 2:49.77

1600 meters – Waggener, 5:30.27, Sam Stewart, 5:45.29, Anthony Shaw, 6:13.13

110m hurdles – Marshall, 17.07, Kolton Bilbao, 17.28, Adam Theurer, 19.12

300m hurdles – Bilbao, 46.15, Gavin Henroid, 53.87

4×100 relay – Fifth, 54.75

4×200 relay – Third, 1:46.6

4×400 relay – First, 4:03.62

4×800 relay – Fourth, 10:50.53

Shot Put – Chris Piscovich, 37-10, Macrae Windous, 31-10, Shamyrn Brewster, 27-5, Jace Maynard, 27-1, Mckean Windous, 22-11½

Discus – Ma. Windous, 101-0, Piscovich, 93-3, Maynard, 68-5, Mc. Windous, 60-8, Brewster, 51-8

High Jump – Theurer, 5-6, Nicholes, 5-2, Ball, 5-0

Pole Vault – Mabson, 9-0, Theurer, 8-6, Ma. Windous, 7-0, Dylan Herrera, 6-6

Long Jump – Vinson, 17-10½, Ball, 16-6, Herrera, 12-8

Triple Jump – Marshall, 37-7, Nicholes, 31-1, Connell, 28-11

GIRLS

100 meters – Madison Ric, 12.92, Mckinley Prengel, 13.01, Hannah Barber, 13.08, Whitney Prengel, 14.54, Deborah Partey, 15.47, Rachel Porter, 16.52

200 meters – Ric, 28.99, Samantha Gamberg, 30.45, Aaleeah Jacobsen, 31.28

400 meters – Isabelle Farrell, 1:17.65, Kimber Loftus, 1:20.08

800 meters – Trace Deeds, 2:52.52, Candyce Humphries. 2:52.82, Farrell, 3:09.54

1600 meters – Zoe Beckley, 7:10.05, Tanna Deeds, 7:26.14, Aranza Gimenez, 7:27.09

3200 meters – W. Prengel, 15:57.26, Trace Deeds, 15:57.91

100m hurdles – Lily Fullmer, 16.88, Rachel Jones, 21.43

300m hurdles – Fullmer, 53.02, Jones, 1:20.47

4×100 relay – First, 57.95

4×200 relay – First, 1:52.47

4×400 relay – First, 4:43.48

4×800 relay – Second, 12:12.44

Shot Put – Barber, 28-0, Emma Boren, 27-3, Cammie Poulsen, 22-8½, Loftus, 22-01, Connell, 21-11

Discus – Boren, 76-10, Loftus, 56-6, Connell, 49-9, Poulsen, 46-0, Emmaly Hansen, 26-0

High Jump – Fullmer, 4-8,

Pole Vault – Hansen, 5-6, Alexis Wells, 5-6

Long Jump – Gamberg, 15-5, Jones, 11-07½, Beckley, 10-6, Jacobsen, 10-4

Triple Jump – Prengel, 31-07, Jones, 25-11