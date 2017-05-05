Carlson arrested for burglary

By







On April 14, 2017 at approximately 5:17 a.m. the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a business that had been burglarized. The business was reported as the Chevron Food Mart in Ely. When employees of the business arrived at work they noticed that someone had entered into the building when it was closed and stole money from the business. Officers investigated the report and gathered evidence that led them to a certain suspect. Officers continued to investigate the burglary and prepared their case to be submitted to the District Attorney.

On April 26, 2017 the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an individual who was entering into vehicles at a local parking lot. Officers contacted the person and identified her as Bobbye Carlson age 21 of Ely. During the officers investigation Carlson was arrested for burglary, petit larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers reported that Carlson was identified as the suspect that had committed the burglary on April 14 at the Chevron Food Mart. Carlson was transported to the Public Safety Building where she was held on $5,000. Bail. She was later released on her own recognizance