Earth Day Cleanup

Robinson Mine Celebrates Environmental Stewardship in Honor of Earth Day In honor of Earth Day, Robinson Mine hosted an employee volunteer cleanup project. On April 20th, thirty two employees collected debris alongside County Road 44, the road traveled every day by Robinson employees, visitors, and local residents. The goal of this event was to demonstrate the company core values of Teamwork, Accountability, and Zero Harm. The cleanup effort resulted in the collection of 160 fifty-gallon garbage bags (4 heaping truckloads) of refuse. Thank you to all of the employees who participated, and for expressing stewardship for our environment and community.