NyE Communities Coalition is partnership with PACE Coalition will be coming to Ely on May 7, from 2:30 pm-5:30pm. The event will be locoed at Little People’s Head Start, 435 E. 13th St.

Certified car seat technicians will be available to inspect, provide, and replace car seats.For more information contact Felicia Lacroix, NyE Communities Coalition 775-727-9970. Funding provided (in whole or in part) by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.