Fourth annual WPHS student art show on display through May

The Ely Art Bank is hosting the Fourth Annual Student Art Show. The Show will be open on Fridays and Saturdays, May 5 & 6, 12 & 13, and 19 & 20 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Art instructor Rose Mehlhaff works with the students teaching different art medium including drawing in pencil, charcoal and pastels. Some of the students are first year students and some are in their third year of class. All the students work together critiquing and making suggestions so the work becomes a more visual piece with more self-expression while the students learn more technique.

Also on display at the Ely Art Bank is the Wally Chucine Art Collection. This exhibit showcases over 40 years of Nevada art by Nevada artists. This is a wonderful collection of painting depicting the landscape and people of Nevada.

The Art Bank hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Art Bank is located at 399 Aultman Street.