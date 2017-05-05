Heller advocates for permanent authorization of PILT program

By







In a press release issued on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Dean Heller urged the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee to permanently authorize and fully fund the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program and discussed the much-needed benefits it provides to each of Nevada’s 17 counties.

In a statement submitted to the record ahead of the committee’s hearing to examine the PILT program, Heller wrote: “Approximately 85 percent of my state’s lands are managed by the federal government, and most of that land falls under the purview of the Department of the Interior. Local governments across Nevada are saddled with the responsibility of providing vital public services, such as law enforcement and infrastructure maintenance, across large swaths of federal land. Given Nevada’s expansive federal estate, the PILT program makes it possible for local governments to maintain these services in lieu of the ability to economically develop and tax federal land.” Approximately 85 percent of Nevada’s lands are managed by the federal government, and most of that land falls under the purview of the Department of the Interior.

In fact, all of Nevada’s counties are burdened with management activities on federal lands—and the PILT program has properly reimbursed all 17 of Nevada’s counties for this important work.

Communities across Nevada rely on this funding in order to provide public services on land that is owned by the federal government.

This program has been used by communities in Nevada to invest in local infrastructure, support nutrition programs, and ensure that the bills are paid on time.