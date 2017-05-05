Hits in late innings drop Bobcats in loss to Vandals

By







0 shares

Even though both White Pine and Eureka had their opportunities, it was Eureka that eventually broke through with seven hits in the final two innings to prevail over White Pine 9-6 in the first game on Saturday in Eureka.

The game was tied at five with the Vandals at bat in the bottom of the fifth when Shane Lacovara singled off Colton Britton to drive in the go ahead run.

Coach Quinn Ewell said, “We were right there, then the late innings got us. We couldn’t make the plays that we needed in the end. That’s what it came down to, they made plays and we couldn’t make the ones that counted.”

The same type of thing happened in the second game, Ewell said, not making plays when they counted the most. A dropped fly ball with two outs in the late innings allowed Eureka to stay alive, get more runs and win the second game also although the score was not reported.

Eureka had 12 hits in the first game, with seven of those coming in the last two innings.

The Bobcats had initially taken a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Britton had drawn a walk, reached third on a stolen base, and eventually scored. But the Vandals loaded the bases in the bottom of the first and Britton surrendered a three-run triple to Gage Hayward.

Caleb Britton was the starter for the Bobcats. He surrendered seven runs on 12 hits, struck out eight and walked one. Kyson Coombs came on in relief and gave up two runs. Zak Chamberlain led White Pine with two runs batted in. He went 1-for-3 on the day.

For Eureka, both Josh Garcia and Mikel Lacovara were 3-for-3, Hayward was 3-for-4.

Today, White Pine (2-22, 1-16) concludes the season hosting Pershing County (12-12, 8-9). A single game today and a double-header on Saturday.