Lavilla Ellis-McIntosh passed away on May 3rd, 2017 at the age of 92 from natural causes while residing at the White Pine Care Center.

Lavilla was born on November 18th, 1924 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Henry and Mona Ellis. In 1934 Lavilla moved from the Idaho area with family to Ely where she attended White Pine County Schools. It is also in Ely where she married Marion McIntosh in August of 1942.

Lavilla was a stay at home mom but always helped out in the community through volunteer work; including volunteering at the Care Center for 14 years in which she received many awards of merit. Her many hobbies included fishing, camping, picnicking, and cooking out.

Lavilla was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Lavilla is survived by her brother Larry Ellis of Ely Nevada as well as her two nephews Stephen Ellis of Reno Nevada, and Larry Cvitkovich of Salt Lake City Utah.

Proceeded in death by her husband Marion McIntosh, father Henry Ellis, mother Mona Ellis, brothers Darrell and Jerry Ellis, and sister Lucille Cvitovich.

Services will be held Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. with viewing at 9:00 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center located at 900 Ave. E. Ely, Nevada 89301.

Interment will be next to her husband at the Ely Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Stephen Ellis, Derek Williams, Garrett Williams, Frank Shumacher, and Court Hall.