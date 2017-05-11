By







Wesley Reed McNutt passed away on May 2, 2017 at the age of 94. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 17, 1923.

Preceding him in death was his mother Francis Pasterino McNutt, father Ernest McNutt, stepfather Eugene Zubieta, twin brother Les McNutt, sister Lorraine Giles, and daughter Shelly Keeney.

Wes went to school at the Murray Street School, Ely Grade School, and graduated from White Pine High School in 1942. After graduation he joined the Navy and served on the USS Cascade and the USS Conklin as a Fireman First Class. Being discharged from the Navy ,Wes went on to collage at UNR where he studied Math and Music for two years.

After returning to Ely he worked at the Rail Road yard for six months. From his experience on the ships as a boiler repairman, he worked for 7 years with Jim O’Flaherty, a local plumber, then another job with plumber Phil Toomey for another 6 years.

In 1957 he went to work for the City of Ely water department. He worked for the city for 9 years. After retiring from the White Pine County School District as a maintenance and boiler repair man for 18 years, Wes continued plumbing houses for local residents for many years. Wesley enjoyed a social life style. With his ability to play the guitar and the piano, he spent many weekends playing music at dances, weddings, bars, and any local event he could. Always a showman.

In keeping with his social life he joined several local clubs including the Elks, the volunteer fire department (EVFD), the VFW, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Wes is survived by his wife Marilyn, Eugene (Susan), Weslianne Coble, Mark, Steve (Cheryl), Carrie Bennet of Reno, Les (Melissa) of Elko, 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren,

Pallbearers are his grandsons: Josh Lani, Ben Lani, Kenny McNutt, Adam McNutt, Jason McNutt, Tyson McNutt, Reed Bennet, Jessie Bennet, and Kobe McNutt.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 6:00 pm on Thursday, May 11th, at Sacred Heart Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 9:00am on Friday, May 12th at Sacred Heart Church in Ely.

Internment to follow at the Ely City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, DAV Dept of Utah, 273 E. 800 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84111 or Sacred Heart Catholic Church (P.O. Box 151026 Ely, NV 89315).