Bainbridge arrested on several charges

By







4 shares

On May 2, 2017 officers reported that they arrested Russell L. Bainbridge age 26 of Ely on an Ely Municipal Court warrant. During his arrest he was found to be in possession of several checks that were no affiliated with him. Officer contacted the owner of the checks and she advised that the checks had been stolen. Investigation into the incident also revealed that several of the checks had been used at several local business to obtain merchandise.

Bainbridge was arrested for burglary, uttering a forged instrument and adding and abetting in a crime.

Bainbridge is being held at the Public Safety Building on $25,000. Bail. Investigation into this incident continues.