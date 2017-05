By







In support of the Lions longstanding commitment to improving vision and eye health, the Ely Lions, in conjunction with the White Pine County School District’s Day of the Child, will be offering free vision screening. This service is open to all children and is not limited to those children entering school. All parents are encouraged to bring their children. Screening will be conducted from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on May 15, 2017, at the Bristlecone Convention Center.