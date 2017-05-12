Ladycats finish in third place

By







Defending 2A state softball champion Pershing County High brought its 11-game win streak to White Pine last weekend, and although they left with three wins, they learned just how feisty tough a group of female Bobcats can be.

On Friday, White Pine almost overcame a five-run deficit and came up just falling short in a dramatic 7-6 loss.

They fought back after spotting the Mustangs a 5-0 lead in the second inning. They got to Pershing County’s pitcher for four runs in the second inning to draw within 5-4. A home run by Rebecca Hall, a run scoring single by Haylee Andre, and two more runs on a fielder’s choice.

Then the high drama came. With the Mustangs holding a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, White Pine had two runners on with only one out. But a double-play ended the game.

White Pine had 13 hits in the game. Pershing County had 12. Andre, Hall, Britney Kingston and Meleana Mcknight all had RBI hits.

Kingston was the losing pitcher for White Pine. She struck out six and walked four. White Pine also hurt themselves with four errors.

A double header followed on Saturday to finish up the regular season. In the first game it was the big inning that was the undoing for the Ladycats in a 7-1 loss.

Pershing County broke a 1-1 tie by getting eight of their 13 hits that inning. The Mustangs’ Erica Holland singled off Isabelle Romero to drive in one run. Sydney Jensen hit a two-run double, and two one-run RBIs by Riley Jaramillo and Taryn Houston, plus an RBI single by Faith Moreira accounted for the scores.

White Pine had eight hits, but only one score, a solo homerun by Rebecca Hall.

Saturday afternoon’s game was a back and forth affair that ended up being a 9-8 win for the Mustangs.

The Ladycats were rolling along with an 8-3 lead, but Pershing County broke through for six runs in the top of the seventh to retake the lead 9-8. Carolyn Wanner then retired the side to preserve the win.

Pershing County had 14 hits in the game, White Pine had 15. Hall was 3-for-3, Nina Lopez 2-for-4, Romero 2-for-3, Brenna Williams 3-for-4 and Bailey Coombs 2-for-5.

Both teams move on to the 2A Northern Division playoff today and Saturday at Yerington. Pershing County (27-1) faces West Wendover (16-10) in the first game today. White Pine (17-11) plays Yerington (23-5) in the second.

The championship is on Saturday with the two finalists advancing to the state tournament May 18-20 at The Meadows High in Las Vegas.