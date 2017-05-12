Ladycats second at Bushman Invitational

By







The White Pine High girls track team did very well in the 20-team Grant Bushman Invitational track and field meet at Moapa High in Overton last week. They finished in second place with 114½ points behind first place Virgin Valley with 140½ points.

Hannah Barber, Madison Ric and Mckinley Prengel took 3, 4 and 5 in the 100 meters. Prengel was second in the 400 meters.

Lily Fullmer finished second in 100m and 300m hurdles, and she, Mckinley Prengel and Samantha Gamberg were 2, 3 and 4 in the triple jump. Gamberg and Fullmer posted personal records in the event.

The girls relay teams did well also, winning the 4×200 (1:52.36) and taking no less than fourth in the other relays.

For the boys, Sam Stewart set a personal best in the 800 meters (2:00.98) in second place.

Results for White Pine competitors:

BOYS

100 meters – Saxtyn Brewster, 12.5

200 meters – Coby Marshall, 25.0, Zeke Vinson, 25.06

400 meters – Vinson, 55.10, Kolton Bilbao, 57.23, Adam Theurer, 1:04.8

800 meters – Sam Stewart, 2:00.98, Caysen Connell, 2:41.9

1600 meters – Kincade Waggener, 5:34.24, Anthony Shaw, 5:54.76

3200 meters – Waggener, 12:09.85

110m hurdles – Marshall, 17.71, Bilbao, 18.44

300m hurdles – Marshall, 45.50

4×100 relay – Eleventh, 54.05

4×200 relay – Ninth, 1:39.9

4×400 relay – Ninth, 3:57.19

4×800 relay – Twelfth, 10:28.79

Shot Put – Chris Piscovich, 37-5, Macrae Windous, 33-5½,

Shamryn Brewster, 29-8

Discus – Piscovich, 92-4, Windous, 88-9, Jace Maynard, 71-7

High Jump – David Nicholes, 5-8, Theurer, 5-4, Phoenix Ball, 5-4,

Pole Vault – Theurer, 9-0

Long Jump – Vinson, 16-11½,

Triple Jump – Nicholes, 33-11½, Connell, 33-00½,

GIRLS

100 meters – Hannah Barber, 13.38, Madison Ric, 13.57, Mckinley Prengel, 13.76

200 meters – Rachel Jones, 32.65

400 meters – Prengel, 1:03.06, Kimber Loftus, 1:15.95

800 meters – Candice Humphries, 2:49.48

1600 meters – Trace Deeds, 6:36.94, Zoe Beckley, 7:09.08, Tanna Deeds, 7:31.97

3200 meters – Whitney Prengel, 15:21.48, Aranza Gimenez, 16:00.56

100m hurdles – Lily Fullmer, 16.75, Jones, 22.37

300m hurdles – Fullmer, 49.96, Samantha Gamberg, 53.39, Alisha Pascascio, 57.06

4×100 relay – Fourth, 55.71

4×200 relay – First, 1:52.36

4×400 relay – Fourth, 4:40.17

4×800 relay – Third, 11:57.00

Shot Put – Barber, 29-6½, Emma Boren, 26-8, Loftus, 21-7½, Connell, 20-8

Discus – Boren, 83-9, Barber, 61-8, Loftus, 50-9

High Jump – Ric, 4-10,

Pole Vault – Alexis Wells, 6-0, Mickell Weston, 5-6

Long Jump – Gamberg, 15-8½, Beckley, 12-7

Triple Jump – Fullmer, 34-1½, Prengel, 33-5, Gamberg, 33-1

Next for both teams are the 2A Southern Regionals in Overton at Moapa Valley High today and Saturday. The top four in each event will advance to the state meet May 19-20 at Foothill High in Henderson.