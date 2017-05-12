March SVHS Student of the Month

By







1 shares

The staff of SVHS is proud to announce the student of the month for March 2017, Jason Raymond.

Jason is a junior at SVHS. He moved to Ely last summer from California. He likes to ride quads and his long board. He enjoys watching Family Guy and one of his favorite movies is Dazed and Confused.

He has worked part-time at Subway/Taco Time for the past nine months and plans to continue working there until he graduates high school.

After graduation, he plans on applying for a full-time position at a mine, even if he has to move away.

Jason works hard and always completes his lessons. In addition to working about 35 hours each week, Jason maintains excellent attendance and stays on track in all of his classes. He is very polite, good natured, sociable and personable.

He has been a student at Steptoe Valley High School since the beginning of the school year and has done very well in his classes. His favorite classes this year include PE and Math.

The SVHS staff is happy to recognize and celebrate Jason’s accomplishments. He has been a great addition to our school and we are looking forward to having him as a student for another year.