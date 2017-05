By







The Boys Bobcat Golf Team played in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 9th, at the Reflection Bay Golf Course where they placed 3rd and qualified for State. Collin Young was low medalist with 76. The State tournament will be held in Carson City at Eagle Valley West Monday, May 15th and 16th. Pictured: Klaas-Old Hensellek, Justin Kirchner, Henrik Skjolden, Dalton Westlund, Gage Hunt and Collin Young.