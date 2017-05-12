Volunteers honored with banquet

By Meg Rhoades
Special to The Ely Times
White Pine County Tourism & Recreation held its 11th Annual Volunteer Appreciation.
This year’s theme was a fiesta and each attendee received a margarita glass with the inscription “Nacho Ordinary Volunteer.”
More than 240 volunteers from 36 different organizations enjoyed a great Mexican style dinner prepared by Margarita’s Restaurant. Thirty organizations gave special recognition to one of their volunteers naming them Top Volunteer for the year.
Executive Director Ed Spear and Board Attorney James Beecher were the emcees for the evening and kept the crowd well entertained.
There were more than 50 door prizes given away as well as other giveaways of backpacks, t-shirts, jackets and other miscellaneous items.
The White Pine County Tourism & Recreation Board would like to thank the following for their donations toward our giveaway items,
A Cut Above
Bath Lumber
C & B Auto
The Cup
Evah’s
The Garnet Mercantile
The Ghost Riders
Margarita’s Restaurant
Ridley’s Market
Shopko
Silver State Classic Challenge
Sports World
And a special thank you to Mt. Wheeler Power for sponsoring our grand prize drawing.
The list of award winner are:
American Heart Association All Volunteers
American Legion White Pine Post #3 Charles Lerch
Beta Sigma Phi Nicole Bolton
Bristlecone Arts Council Betsy Havenstrite
Committee Against Child Hunger Scott Laity
David E. Norman Elementary April Bath
Ely Elks Lodge Terri Curto
Ely Lions Kelly & Melissa Brown
Ely Renaissance Society Lorraine & Darl Clark
Ely Rotary Dr. Norm Christensen
Ely Volunteer Fire Department All Volunteers
Ghost Riders Mark Drain
Great Basin Heritage Area Denys Koyle
Great Basin Service Club All Volunteers
Helping Hands Erin Bishop
Learning Bridge Charter School Warren & Julie Krch
Magic Carpet Preschool Jenny Ahlvers
Nevada Northern Railway William G. Hohlt
Pink Ladies All Volunteers
Pony Express Schellbourne Reriders Wendy Anderson
Relay for Life Courtney Sharp
R.S.V.P. Gary & Inge Schieke
Silver State Classic Challenge Richard “Witcha” Mike
Simplistic Solutions Geraldine Wopschall
White Pine 4 Wheelers Kristi Hurlbert
White Pine BMX Russell & Lynette Gust
White Pine Chamber Geri Cameron
White Pine Fire District William “Bill” Ward
White Pine Fast Pitch Mark Nelson
White Pine Horse Races Sid Beckwith
White Pine Jr. Jazz Daryl Everett
White Pine Public Museum William “Bill” Wilson
White Pine Sr. Center Mona Clayton
White Pine County Tourism & Recreation John DiCianno