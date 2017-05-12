You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Volunteers honored with banquet

Submitted photo
Tour and Rec Board member Caroline McIntosh; Betsy Havenstrite, Bristlecone Arts Top Volunteer; board member Jolene Gardner

 By Meg Rhoades 

Special to The Ely Times

White Pine County Tourism & Recreation held its 11th Annual Volunteer Appreciation.

This year’s theme was a fiesta and each attendee received a margarita glass with the inscription “Nacho Ordinary Volunteer.”

More than 240 volunteers from 36 different organizations enjoyed a great Mexican style dinner prepared by Margarita’s Restaurant. Thirty organizations gave special recognition to one of their volunteers naming them Top Volunteer for the year.

Executive Director Ed Spear and Board Attorney James Beecher were the emcees for the evening and kept the crowd well entertained.

There were more than 50 door prizes given away as well as other giveaways of backpacks, t-shirts, jackets and other miscellaneous items.

The White Pine County Tourism & Recreation Board would like to thank the following for their donations toward our giveaway items,

A Cut Above

Bath Lumber

C & B Auto

The Cup

Evah’s

The Garnet Mercantile

The Ghost Riders

Margarita’s Restaurant

Ridley’s Market

Shopko

Silver State Classic Challenge

Sports World

And a special thank you to Mt. Wheeler Power for sponsoring our grand prize drawing.

The list of award winner are:

American Heart Association     All Volunteers

American Legion White Pine Post #3     Charles Lerch

Beta Sigma Phi     Nicole Bolton

Bristlecone Arts Council     Betsy Havenstrite

Committee Against Child Hunger     Scott Laity

David E. Norman Elementary     April Bath

Ely Elks Lodge     Terri Curto

Ely Lions    Kelly & Melissa Brown

Ely Renaissance Society      Lorraine & Darl Clark

Ely Rotary     Dr. Norm Christensen

Ely Volunteer Fire Department     All Volunteers

Ghost Riders     Mark Drain

Great Basin Heritage Area     Denys Koyle

Great Basin Service Club     All Volunteers

Helping Hands     Erin Bishop

Learning Bridge Charter School     Warren & Julie Krch

Magic Carpet Preschool     Jenny Ahlvers

Nevada Northern Railway     William G. Hohlt

Pink Ladies     All Volunteers

Pony Express Schellbourne Reriders     Wendy Anderson

Relay for Life     Courtney Sharp

R.S.V.P.     Gary & Inge Schieke

Silver State Classic Challenge     Richard “Witcha” Mike

Simplistic Solutions     Geraldine Wopschall

White Pine 4 Wheelers     Kristi Hurlbert

White Pine BMX     Russell & Lynette Gust

White Pine Chamber     Geri Cameron

White Pine Fire District     William “Bill” Ward

White Pine Fast Pitch     Mark Nelson

White Pine Horse Races     Sid Beckwith

White Pine Jr. Jazz     Daryl Everett

White Pine Public Museum     William “Bill” Wilson

White Pine Sr. Center     Mona Clayton

White Pine County Tourism & Recreation     John DiCianno

