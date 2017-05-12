Volunteers honored with banquet

By







By Meg Rhoades

Special to The Ely Times

White Pine County Tourism & Recreation held its 11th Annual Volunteer Appreciation.

This year’s theme was a fiesta and each attendee received a margarita glass with the inscription “Nacho Ordinary Volunteer.”

More than 240 volunteers from 36 different organizations enjoyed a great Mexican style dinner prepared by Margarita’s Restaurant. Thirty organizations gave special recognition to one of their volunteers naming them Top Volunteer for the year.

Executive Director Ed Spear and Board Attorney James Beecher were the emcees for the evening and kept the crowd well entertained.

There were more than 50 door prizes given away as well as other giveaways of backpacks, t-shirts, jackets and other miscellaneous items.

The White Pine County Tourism & Recreation Board would like to thank the following for their donations toward our giveaway items,

A Cut Above

Bath Lumber

C & B Auto

The Cup

Evah’s

The Garnet Mercantile

The Ghost Riders

Margarita’s Restaurant

Ridley’s Market

Shopko

Silver State Classic Challenge

Sports World

And a special thank you to Mt. Wheeler Power for sponsoring our grand prize drawing.

The list of award winner are:

American Heart Association All Volunteers

American Legion White Pine Post #3 Charles Lerch

Beta Sigma Phi Nicole Bolton

Bristlecone Arts Council Betsy Havenstrite

Committee Against Child Hunger Scott Laity

David E. Norman Elementary April Bath

Ely Elks Lodge Terri Curto

Ely Lions Kelly & Melissa Brown

Ely Renaissance Society Lorraine & Darl Clark

Ely Rotary Dr. Norm Christensen

Ely Volunteer Fire Department All Volunteers

Ghost Riders Mark Drain

Great Basin Heritage Area Denys Koyle

Great Basin Service Club All Volunteers

Helping Hands Erin Bishop

Learning Bridge Charter School Warren & Julie Krch

Magic Carpet Preschool Jenny Ahlvers

Nevada Northern Railway William G. Hohlt

Pink Ladies All Volunteers

Pony Express Schellbourne Reriders Wendy Anderson

Relay for Life Courtney Sharp

R.S.V.P. Gary & Inge Schieke

Silver State Classic Challenge Richard “Witcha” Mike

Simplistic Solutions Geraldine Wopschall

White Pine 4 Wheelers Kristi Hurlbert

White Pine BMX Russell & Lynette Gust

White Pine Chamber Geri Cameron

White Pine Fire District William “Bill” Ward

White Pine Fast Pitch Mark Nelson

White Pine Horse Races Sid Beckwith

White Pine Jr. Jazz Daryl Everett

White Pine Public Museum William “Bill” Wilson

White Pine Sr. Center Mona Clayton

White Pine County Tourism & Recreation John DiCianno