White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







1 shares

Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for May 1 – May 2 Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

MAY 1

REPORT OF A PARKING VIOLATION: Officer contacted the individuals involved who were parking their vehicles illegally. They were advised to move their vehicles.

REPORT OF DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY: The items were removed.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that she had received a check in the mail. The sender of the check requested they cash it, keep a portion of the funds and send the rest back. They were advised it was a scam and to discontinue any contact with the sender

.REPORT OF THEFT OF POWER: City — reporting party stated that her neighbor had plugged an extension cord into her power box. The neighbor was contacted who denied the allegation. Preventative measures were put into place to prevent any further problems.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and issued him a warning.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he was afraid that a family member was going to cause harm to him because he didn’t pay the phone bill. The family member was contacted who denied that he would cause any harm to the reporting party. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Brad E. Morris age 45 of McGill was arrested for headlamps required and DUI.

New bookings: Brad E. Morris / Headlamps required and DUI / Bail $965.Tyler J. Brunson / Unlawful killing or possession of a big game animal / Bail $2,000. / Arrested by the Nevada Division of Wildlife

MAY 2

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Russell L. Bainbridge age 26 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant. During Bainbridge’s arrest he was found to be in possession of checks that didn’t belong to him. Officer contacted the owner of the checks and discovered the checks had been stolen. Bainbridge was also arrested for uttering a forged instrument and for a probation violation

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Walter Bohrn age 38 of McGill was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED CHILD: City — officer received a report of a child who had been left alone at a play area at a local apartment complex. Officer contacted the child who informed him that she was staying at one of the apartments. The occupant of the apartment was contacted who was babysitting the child. The occupant didn’t know that he was to watch the child and thought that she had left with other family members. The report will be forwarded to DCFS.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that during a traffic stop Thane Horner age 28 of Malaga, WA was arrested for failure to obey a traffic signal, failure to use a turn signal, basic speed, DUI drugs, transporting a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Officer received a report of a vehicle accident that had occurred near Garnet Hill. Officer located the vehicle, but the operator was not present. He later located the operator who stated that he had driven his vehicle to fast causing it to leave the roadway and tore off the front bumper. He stated that he then got mad and began kicking his vehicle. He stated that he then left the area and came back later and beat the vehicle with a bat. He was advised to have the vehicle removed from the area.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT:Monica Oleson of Ely was operating a vehicle near Birch Road and the County Shooting Range road. She stated that she was traveling to fast and lost control of her vehicle causing it to roll. An accident report was completed.

POSSIBLE THREATS: City — reporting party stated that he is concerned that an individual is going to cause problem with him in the future. No threats had been made at this time of the report. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

New bookings: Russell L. Bainbridge/ Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $665/ Utter a forged instrument / Bail $10,000/ Probation violation / No bailWalter Bohrn / Ely Justice Court warrant, domestic battery / Bail $3,000.Thane Horner / Failure to obey a traffic signal, failure to use a turn signal, basic speed, DUI drugs, transporting a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana/ Bail $50,000.

MAY 3

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer attempted to contact the individual, but no one was at home.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer received a report of a juvenile who was contemplating suicide. Officer contacted the juvenile and reported that she is already attending counselling. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer located a small child playing near the roadway. The mother of the child was contacted who removed the child from the area.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that he had been in a dating relationship with an individual. He stated that the relationship had ended, but the individual keeps calling him and sending him numerous text messages. Officer is attempting to contact the individual to advise her to stop her contact with the reporting party.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that: his juvenile grandson was causing a disturbance at his home. The grandson was contacted and the situation was discussed and resolved.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Kelli Gibson age 48 of McGill was arrested for DUI drugs, under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving suspended.

New bookings: Kelli Gibson / DUI drugs, under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving suspended/ Bail $15,000. James H. Meyer / Pahranagat Valley Justice Court warrant/ Bail $1,706 / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

May 4

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: A vehicle was found stuck in some trees in a rural area, abandoned. The vehicle was later towed from the area.

REPORT OF ILLEGAL DUMPING: City – the manager of an apartment complex found items had been dumped in their dumpster from someone other than a resident. The suspect was located and admitted to dumping his trash in the dumpster. He was advised to stop.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a local citizen reported seeing a male subject with a female subject, which was a violation of a judge’s order. A report was completed to submit to the DA’s Office for prosecution.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: The reporting party complained that her neighbor’s dogs are always out and chase her. She said she would talk to the neighbors, but just wanted a report completed in case of future problems.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed a female keeps yelling at her because of past civil issues. She was advised to seek a temporary protection order.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party claimed to have found a threatening note from an unknown subject. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Jeffery Alan Williams, of Ely, was backing from a private parking lot and struck Patricia McNay, also of Ely, who was driving by. Williams was cited for unsafe backing.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party said he is currently renting his residence and property that belongs to his landlord was stolen. It was later discovered to be a civil issue between the landlord and an ex-spouse.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The reporting party observed a small child in the road alone. Prior to law enforcement arrival, the father picked the child up and left the area.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Joshua Cates, of Ely, reported hitting a deer. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was located and checked okay.

New bookings: Anthony Scott Robinson / Parole and probation hold / Arrested by Parole and Probation

MAY 5

REPORT OF A BATTERY: Reporting party stated that while he was watching TV with a friend the friend became upset and started hitting him. Officer reported that the incident had occurred in Nye County. A report was completed and the information will be forwarded to the proper jurisdiction.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer contacted the occupants of the vehicle and reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE BREAK IN: Reporting party called stating that someone was breaking into his apartment. The caller then hung up. The area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City — reporting party stated that several people entered into his motel room. He stated that they then demanded money and battered him. Offiers have identified the suspects involved and are attempting to locate them. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: City — reporting party stated that his vehicle had been stolen. Officer reported that the vehicle was located parked and unoccupied. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported while doing follow up on the use of fraudulent checks case. John L. Trujillo age 51 of Ely was arrested. Trujillo was arrested for uttering a forged instrument.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that someone had damaged a screen on a window at his motel. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen some flowers out of her flower garden.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that his girlfriend whom he has been residing with for several years left him taking their car and some money. He was advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS SUBJECTS: Reporting party stated that several people had entered into a vacant building. Officer contacted the individuals and reported that they had permission to be in the building.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Christopher D. Bradley age 27 of Ely was arrested on a Washoe County Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that someone had thrown food on his vehicle. Officer reported that several suspects were identified and they will be contacted when located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual had come to his home and was intoxicated. The individual was advised to leave, but the reporting party was worried he might return and cause problems. The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A 911 HANG UP: City — the area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of several individuals arguing in a local parking lot. Officer contacted the parties involved who denied the allegation. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were having a family gathering. They were advised to keep to keep the peace.

New bookings: John L. Trujillo / Uttering a forged instrument / Bail $10,000.Christopher D. Bradley / Washoe County Justice Court warrant, failure to appear/ No bail Charlie P. White / Burglary, battery, attempted robbery, and petit larceny/ Bail $100,000 David A. Goff/ Burglary, battery, attempted robbery, and petit larceny/ Bail $100,000 Keith Miller/ Serving time

MAY 6

REPORT OF UNATTENDED CHILDREN: City — officer received a report of several children being left in a vehicle at a local parking lot. Officer contacted the children who were waiting for their mother. Officer located the mother in a local casino gambling. She was advised of the concern for her children. .The mother returned to her children and left the area. A report will be forwarded to DCFS.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer located the vehicle and reported that it had already been reported from an earlier incident.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that a person had come to her home and she does not want him there. When officers arrived the person had already left the area.

REPORT OF AN ANIMAL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that a pot belly pig was causing a disturbance in the neighborhood. The owner of the pig was contacted who advised she would come and get the pig.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — reporting party located an ID card. The item was returned to the owner. .

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC BATTERY: City — reporting party stated that she had been battered by her boyfriend. Officer reported that the boyfriend had fled the area before they arrived. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that they had a verbal argument with their juvenile daughter. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer contacted several individuals who had engaged in a verbal argument between themselves. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: City — officer reported that the vehicle was tagged for removal.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were arguing over the ownership of a vehicle. They were advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that he is going to buy a building that is going to be sold by the county. He stated that several people were removing items from the building. Officer reported that the owner of the building was having the items removed. No problems were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH :A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that several people were harassing him. Officer reported that the reporting party was having a medical problem related to paranoia tendencies. He was advised to seek mental health.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: City — officer located the dog, but the owner of the not at home. Contact will be made with the owner at a later date. New bookings Anna Hutchison/ Serving time MAY 7 REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECTOfficer received a report of an intoxicated person trying to enter into a home. The individual was contacted who believed he lived at the home. He was taken to his own house. REPORT OF LOST AND FOUND PROPERTYCity — reporting party stated that a customer at a local bar had left her purse. The individual was located and the item was returned. REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECTCity — officer received a report of a person causing a disturbance at a local casino. Officer contacted the person and identified her as Angel H. Graham age 44 of Duckwater. During the officers investigation Graham was arrested for obstructing a police officer. REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEMCity — reporting party stated that a stray dog had entered into their yard and was acting aggressive. When the officer arrived the dog ran away. The report will be forwarded to Ely Animal Control. REPORT OF AN ATV DISTURBANCEOfficer received a report of several ATV’S being operated on county roadways. The area was patrolled, but the ATV”S were not located. REPORT OF AN ALARMCity — false alarm. REPORT OF AN ALARMFalse alarm. REPORT OF THREATSCity — reporting party stated that an individual pulled up next to her in a vehicle and yelled profanities at her. The incident was documented. REPORT OF AN ALARMFalse alarm. REPORT OF AN ARRESTOfficer reported that Nicole R. Evans age 27 of Beaver, UT was arrested for basic speed, DUI, child endangerment, and possession of marijuana. REPORT OF AN ALARMFalse alarm. REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCESCity — reporting party stated that she is receiving text messages form someone who wants to buy pain pills. Investigation continues. DOMESTIC DISTURBANCECity — officer contacted the individual involved who stated that she was having a panic attack and was yelling. No other problems were located. New bookings Angel H. Graham / Obstructing a police officer/ Bail $355. Nicole R. Evans/ Basic speed, DUI. Child endangerment, and possession of marijuana/ Bail $20,000.