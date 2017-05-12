White Pine ends season

By







White Pine High baseball coach Quinn Ewell said it would be a tough league, the Bobcats moving from the 2A Southern to the 2A Northern. “The teams up here are very tough, close in ability, you have to bring your best game every time. Yerington is consistently tough and some of the other teams did not have as many upperclassmen as I thought they would, but they were still pretty tough.”

The Bobcats concluded their season this year with three losses in a two-day affair with Pershing County last week. A single game on Friday and a doubleheader on Saturday. Scores were 11-4, 20-1 and 11-1.

Big scores in the late innings gave the wins to the Mustangs. They scored 11 runs in the top of the sixth inning to blow the game wide open on Friday. In Saturday’s first game, seven runs in the fourth inning broke a 1-1 tie.

“That’s been a curse of ours this year,” Ewell said. “We get into the fourth and fifth innings and let the game get away from us.”

White Pine finished the season with a mark of 2-24, 1-19 and last place as the new baby brother in the league. Ewell said there is a lot of promise for the Bobcats in the future. They are a young team and with nine freshman returning, and Ewell is looking ahead and expecting good things from this squad in the future, and with some additions from a strong Senior League team of incoming freshmen.

“I feel we are going to improve and be very competitive in the future,” he said.

Commenting on the season, Ewell said what he thought the things the players did well this year was “knowing how to manage the game themselves, and not relying totally on the coach. Taking ownership of the game and what to do in given situations, where to go with the ball, not have to be told when to make a pickoff play to first base, know where the baserunners are, and where to go with the ball on a grounder or a fly ball to the outfield. Most of the time the catchers learned how better to do that. It was good to see the boys take that ownership on the field, a big improvement there.”

Ewell also took note to issue a special word of thanks to all the people who supported the team throughout the season.

Yerington (26-2-1), North Tahoe (22-6), Battle Mountain (15-8), and Pershing County (14-12) or West Wendover (12-12) will be involved in the 2A Northern Region tournament today and Saturday at Yerington. The two finalists advance to the state tournament at The Meadows High in Las Vegas May 18-20.

In the meantime, the 2A Southern Division tournament at Mountain View today through Saturday involves defending state champion Lincoln County (19-3), Needles (15-7), The Meadows (9-9), and Laughlin (16-7).