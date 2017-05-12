Wines and Burdick May Junior Elks Students of the Month

By







Maggie Mae Wines and Isabelle Bo Burdick have been named Junior Students of the Month for May, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Wines, age 14, is the daughter of Sam and Karen Wines of Ely. Burdick, age 13, is the daughter of Brady and Christina Burdick of Ely. Both are 8th graders at White Pine Middle School.

The Junior Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Junior Students of the Month.

Wines is a member of and the WPMS Representative for the White Pine High School Rodeo Club, she has been active in WPMS volleyball and leadership. Her hobbies are riding horses and playing volleyball.

Burdick has been active in volleyball, basketball, WPMS leadership and student council. Her hobbies are volleyball, basketball, archery, softball, hiking and hunting.