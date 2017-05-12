WPHS Rodeo team results at Lincoln Rodeo

By







The Lincoln Rodeo is in the books and the White Pine Rodeo Team is looking very respectable after this rodeo.

We’ll start off with the Jr. High Team,

Maggie Wines earned 8th & 9th in goat tying

7th & 3rd in Poles1

4th & 4th in breakaway

11th & 12th in Barrels

5th in the rifle shoot

Khloe Keppner earned

18th & 17th goat tying

12th & 7th pole bending

13th & 10th Barrels

Kelsey Adamoli earned

5th on Saturday in pole bending

15th & 13th Barrels

High School Team

Teanna Green earned

9th & 14th Barrels

25th & 9th breakaway

7th & 7th pole bending

9th on Saturday in team roping

Shay Zeman/Heckethorn earned

12th & 25th Barrels

22nd & 19th pole bending

Tabatha Hamilton earned

21st on Friday in Barrels

17th & 20th pole bending

Morgan Lester earned

23rd & 21st Barrels

12th & 21st pole bending

Catherine Odgers rodeoed Friday and earned

15th breakaway

10th pole bending

4th rifle shoot

Tyler Carson took 3rd in the trap shoot

Chace Green earned

4th on Saturday in steer wrestling

9th in team roping with his sister Teanna on Saturday

The entire team is an example of pride and commitment to the sport of Rodeo. We are so proud of all of the team!