WPHS Rodeo team results at Lincoln Rodeo

The Lincoln Rodeo is in the books and the White Pine Rodeo Team is looking very respectable after this rodeo.
We’ll start off with the Jr. High Team,
Maggie Wines earned 8th & 9th in goat tying
7th & 3rd in Poles1
4th & 4th in breakaway
11th & 12th in Barrels
5th in the rifle shoot
Khloe Keppner earned
18th & 17th goat tying
12th & 7th pole bending
13th & 10th Barrels
Kelsey Adamoli earned
5th on Saturday in pole bending
15th & 13th Barrels
High School Team
Teanna Green earned
9th & 14th Barrels
25th & 9th breakaway
7th & 7th pole bending
9th on Saturday in team roping
Shay Zeman/Heckethorn earned
12th & 25th Barrels
22nd & 19th pole bending
Tabatha Hamilton earned
21st on Friday in Barrels
17th & 20th pole bending
Morgan Lester earned
23rd & 21st Barrels
12th & 21st pole bending
Catherine Odgers rodeoed Friday and earned
15th breakaway
10th pole bending
4th rifle shoot
Tyler Carson took 3rd in the trap shoot
Chace Green earned
4th on Saturday in steer wrestling
9th in team roping with his sister Teanna on Saturday
The entire team is an example of pride and commitment to the sport of Rodeo. We are so proud of all of the team!