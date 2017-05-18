By







Vicky L. (Taylor) Chiaroni, 71, passed away on May 14, 2017.

Vicky was born on March 18, 1946 in Ely, Nevada to Gordon and Virginia Taylor. She was raised in Ely but shortly after graduating high school she relocated to Great Falls, MT with her 5 beautiful children. There is where she raised them. She then moved in 1987 to where she found as home, Rapid City, SD. She was an extremely hard worker who cared for everyone.

She enjoyed fishing, cooking, baking, gardening, and collecting Betty Boop memorabilia.

While working at Rapid City Regional West from 1991 to her retiring year of 2011 she was best known as “The Cookie Lady”.

She is preceded in death by her mother Virginia, her father Gordon, her brother Ronald, and sister Ada.

She is survived by her sister Marilyn (Yreka, CA), all 5 of her children David (Leslie) Davis, Rapid City; Donald Davis, Littleton, CO; Darlene (Ace) Tryon, Englewood, CO; Valerie (Joe) Phillips, Rapid City and Sharla (Kenny) Powell, Williston, ND; 14 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m., Thursday, May 18th at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home with the Funeral Service following at 11am.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the funeral home website.