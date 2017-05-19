Bobcats win 2A Southern Regionals

By







White Pine High won both the boys and girls 2A Southern regional track meet at Moapa Valley High in Overton last weekend.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the state meet today and Saturday at Foothill Highin Henderson.

Samuel Stewart won three events as the Bobcats edged Lincoln County 187-177 for the Class 2A Southern League boys title. Stewart won the 800 (2:11.06), the 1,600 (4:51.11), the 3,200 (11:02.28), and placed third in the 400 meters.

Saxtyn Brewster led a sweep of all four places in the High Jump with a mark of 5-10.

Lily Fullmer won three events to the 100 hurdles (16.94), 300 hurdles, with a new personal record of 47.78, and the triple jump (33-2½) as White Pine rolled to the girls title with 254 points, more than doubling Agassi Prep, which was second at 120.

Bobcat qualifiers for the state meet:

BOYS

400 meters – Sam Stewart, 52.49, Zeke Vinson, 52.65

800 meters – Stewart, 2:11.06

1600 meters – Stewart, 4:51.11

3200 meters – Stewart, 11:02.28

110m hurdles – Coby Marshall, 16.97, Kolton Bilbao, 17.23

300m hurdles – Marshall, 43.92, Bilbao, 45.80

4×200 relay – Third, 1:40.34

4×400 relay- Third, 3:57.67

4×800 relay – Fourth, 9:52.03

Discus – Chris Piscovich, 114-10

High Jump – Saxtyn Brewster, 5-10, Phoenix Ball, 5-8, Adam Theurer, 5-8, David Nicholes, 5-8

Pole Vault – Theurer, 9-0, Dylan Herrera, 7-6, Macrae Windous, 7-6, Justin Mabson, 7-0

Long Jump – Brewster, 18-11¼

Triple Jump – Brewster, 40-9

GIRLS

100 meters – Madison Ric, 13.33, Hannah Barber, 13.36

400 meters – Mckinley Prengel, 1:03.69

800 meters – Candice Humphries, 2:37.32

1600 meters – Trace Deeds, 6:33.26

3200 meters – Deeds, 14:04.43, Whitney Prengel, 15:04.40, Aranza Gimenez, 15:35.09

100m hurdles – Lily Fullmer, 16.94

300m hurdles – Fullmer, 47.78, Samantha Gamberg, 53.11, Alicia Pascascio, 54.84

4×100 relay – Third, 56.22

4×200 relay – Second, !:50.82

4×400 relay – Fourth, 4:46.57

4×800 relay – First, 12:00.31

Shot Put – Hannah Barber, 28-5½, Emma Boren, 27-8

Discus – Boren, 89-0

High Jump – Fullmer, 5-0, Ric, 4-10

Pole Vault – Mickell Weston, 6-0, Alexis Wells, 6-0, Zoe Beckley, 5-6, Emmaly Hansen, 5-6

Long Jump – Gamberg, 16-00½

Triple Jump – Fullmer, 33-2½, Gamberg, 32-8½, Aaleeah Jacobsen, 28-10

Non qualifiers:

BOYS

100 meters – Gavin Henroid, 14.81

200 meters – Marshall, 23.73, Vinson, 24.95, Mabson, 28.03

400 meters – Mabson, 1:00.49

800 meters – Kincade Waggener, 2:20.67, Caysen Connell, 2:42.75

1600 meters – Waggener, 5:33.98, Anthony Shaw, 5:46.98

3200 meters – Shaw, 12:49.19

110m hurdles – Henroid, 21.04, Connell, 21.17

300m hurdles – Henroid, 56.29

Shot Put – Piscovich, 37-2, Windous, 31-8½, Jason Batista, 27-11

Discus – Windous, 99-9, Batista, 73-10, Mckean Windous, 49-8

High Jump – Vinson, 17-5, Herrera, 16-3

Triple Jump – Marshall, 39-6, Nicholes, 35-9¾, Connell, 33-9

GIRLS

100 meters – Deborah Partey, 15.63

200 meters – Partey, 33.49, Rachel Jones, 34.39

400 meters – Humphries, 1:12.17, Kimber Loftus, 1:17.10, Isabella Farrell, 1:17.92

800 meters – Deeds, 2:39.01, Beckley, 3:00.36

1600 meters – Beckley, 6:57.09,Tanna Deeds, 7:18.11, Giminez, 7:20.17

3200 meters – Katlin Escamilla, 15:47.74

100m hurdles – Jones, 22.47

300m hurdles – Jones, 1:02.39