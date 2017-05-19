By







A Boxcar Competition will be held June 2, 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the White Pine County Library in conjunction with Fun Friday.

How to Enter: Must be able to attend Fun Friday, June 2 at the sculpture park across for Economy Drug from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. to showcase car.

Build a boxcar using a cardboard box and recycled material. (Example provided at the Library). Car must include straps to be worn over shoulders to showcase. Each participant will have to parade their car at the Fun Friday Event and then cars will go on display at the White Pine County Library booth for Fun Friday spectators to judge.

Prizes will be awarded in two categories: 3-7 years old, and 8-100+ years old. Every participant will receive coupon for FREE ice cream cone at Economy drug.

The prize for each category is a Family Pass Train Ticket donated by Northern Nevada Railway, and a boxcar book set.

Winner will be announced at Fun Friday at 6:30p.m.

Please call the White Pine County library with any questions at 293-6900.