Ely Elks Lodge #1469 attended the Nevada State Elks Association State convention recently at the Tahoe-Douglas Elks Lodge in Minden, NV.

Ely Lodge won the Best Youth Activities award, the Billy Dedmon Public Relations award and NSEA Drug Awareness awards were given to Tony Carr and Gayle Bartlett for their work during the Red Ribbon week with Drug Awareness withWhite Pine area schools.