Ladycats end season in regional tournament

White Pine softball bowed out early in the 2A Northern region tournament last week in Yerington. The Ladycats lost both games played on Friday, 12-9 to host Yerington, then 9-3 to West Wendover.

The Wolverines evened the season series between the teams with the win because White Pine had taken two of three in league play.

Having to first face the No. 2 seed and powerful Yerington Lions was a big challenge for the Ladycats.

And the Lions roared, real loud in their half of the first inning. They scored seven runs to open the game. A double by Deseree Landa, a stolen base, a double by Macaella Martinez and a double by Kimberly Ramirez put the Bobcats in a deep hole.

However, White Pine came back with three runs in the fourth inning. A single by Shuree Finicum scored Rebecca Hall, and two more runs scored on singles by Haylee Andre and Bailey Coombs.

Yerington had 16 hits in the game and White Pine collected 12. Andre and Finicum both had three hits each. Ramirez was 5-for-5 for the Lions.

White Pine then had to play in the loser’s bracket game against West Wendover Friday evening.

This was one the Ladycats watched just slip away as the Wolverines pounded out 18 hits to eight for White Pine and they couldn’t recover in a 9-3 elimination loss.

White Pine had closed within 3-1 in the third inning, but Wendover got hot in the top of the fourth scoring five times. Three singles and a walk brought in two runs, a sacrifice fly to deep center field by Nina Quintero scored two more.

White Pine got six more hits in the remaining innings, but could only score twice.

Unfortunately, the girls finished the season on a five-game losing streak, ending with a record of 17-13. But they did finish 15-6 and third place in their first year in the 2A Northern League.