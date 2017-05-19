Law enforcement teaming up

By







6 shares

The Nevada Highway Patrol is teaming up with Winnemucca and West Wendover Police Departments, Humboldt, Lander, Elko, and White Pine County Sheriff’s Departments to educate motorists on seatbelt usage.

The Click it or Ticket campaign runs from May 10th through May 31st.

Any person who is driving and all passengers 6 years of age or older and weighing more than 60 pounds must wear a seat belt.

Any child less than 6 years of age AND who weighs less than 60 pounds must ride in a federally approved child restraint system.

Seat belt citations carry a $75.00 fine after court and administration fees. A citation for an unrestrained child is significantly higher. However, this is far less than the cost of a crash if they are unbelted.

Memorial Day weekend, traditionally associated with the beginning of the summer travel season, is quickly approaching, and the message is worth repeating: Seat belts save lives.

Trooper Natalie Hernandez with the Nevada Highway Patrol would like to remind you that it only takes 2 seconds to buckle up.

It could save your life!

When you’re not wearing your seat belt, you’re risking serious injury or death. Life is not like a TV show or a movie, there are no rewinding and no do-overs.

In real life, you don’t get a second chance! This Click it or Ticket campaign is funded through the Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety.

“Click it or Ticket” is a national program sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It is the country’s most successful seat belt enforcement campaign ever.