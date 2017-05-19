By







There’ll be a hot time in the old town of Eureka, Nevada on May 19th and 20th when fiddlers arrive from near and far to participate in the Nevada State Old-Time Fiddlers’ Contest.

This will be the second year that Eureka has hosted the competition after a twenty year run in Wells, Nevada.

The event will take place at the historic Eureka Opera House and is free to the public. Friday night activities begin at 5:00 pm with the northern California fiddling group “Senior Moments”. The group includes Kathy Kampschmidt, Al Meyers, Nicki Carlisle, Gail Kirk, Barry Breen, and Don Nichols.

Their performance will be followed by a hot fiddle contest. A fiddle jam session and twin fiddling exhibition will top off the night.

The opera house will open at 8:30 am on Saturday for contestant registration and judges comments. The 2017 judges are Eileen Walter, Starr McMullen, and Donna Reuter from Oregon.

All are winners of numerous regional fiddling contests as well as 1st place winners of the National Old-Time Fiddlers’ Contest.

Competition will start promptly at 9:30 am beginning with the open divisions. These include age groups ranging from jr.- junior to sr.- senior.

Competition in the Nevada State Divsion, which includes juniors (up to age 17) and adults (18 and up) will follow; it is open to Nevada residents only. A grand champion contest open to all ages will decide the best fiddler for 2017.

First place winners in the Nevada State and open divisions have the opportunity to enter the National Old-Time Fiddlers Contest in June in Weiser, Idaho. All divisions except the hot fiddling contest are certified by the National Fiddlers’ Organization.

Old-Time fiddling is a traditional American form of music which originated with the English, Scottish, and Irish immigrants that came to this country before and after the American Revolution.

Contests sprang up whenever there were fiddlers. Today, contests help perpetuate this unique musical style as well as serving as a public venue for the performers and encouraging future generations of fiddlers. Fiddling organizations can be found in nearly all 50 states from Alaska to Florida.

Contact Kim Russell at 775-237-5347 for more information or questions.