Renaissance Village opens this Saturday

By Lorraine Clark

The Ely Renaissance Village will open Saturday, May 20, 2017. Hours are 1 pm – 4 pm on Fridays, beginning May 26 and 10 am to 4 pm on Saturdays. The Village is located at 400 Ely Street.

Historic homes over 100 years old have been restored and are open for visitors to walk through. Wood burning stoves, ice boxes, wringer washers, and many more items from the houses of days long gone are all on display.

Each house is dedicated for a different ethnicity to represent the mix of people who came to the area to work in the mines, on the ranches or to run businesses.

The Geraghtys, who originally owned the property, were from England, so their house is the English house. Also represented are the French and Spanish houses for the Basque people, the Italians, Greeks, Slovaks, and Asians who lived and worked here.

The miners’ cabin is the typical one-room cabin that was found in any of the mining camps around the state.

The general store now is the gift shop which offers local history books, collectables, and stick candy.

Together these homes make up what is now known as the Ely Renaissance Village.

Now walking into each house, you can enjoy seeing the period homes and learn about the actual ladies who lived and worked here in the early 1900’s.

Hosts are in the Village to give guided tours and answer questions about the Village.

The Village will be open on Friday and Saturdays from mid-May through mid-September.

More information can be found at www.elynvarts.com.