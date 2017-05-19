Three named All Conference first team

By







1 shares

Three White Pine High softball players were named to the First Team 2A Northern All Conference softball team this week, as announced by the coaches.

White Pine coach Mike Romero reported pitchers Britney Kingston, Isabelle Romero along with left fielder Haylee Andre were first-team all-conference. Andre finished the year with a .768 batting average.

Named to second team all-conference were Bailey Coombs, Shuree Finicum, Brenna Williams. Honorable mention went to Mina Lopez and Rebecca Hall.

Player of the Year was Sydney Reamer of West Wendover and Coach of the Year was Keith Montez of Pershing County.

Commenting on the play of the Ladycats this season, Romero said, “We accomplished our short term goal of making the Northern divisional playoffs, unfortunately just came up short thereafter.

He said having to face, “Yerington and their eight seniors with only two experienced seniors of our own was a big challenge. Experience affected us quite a bit.”

For next season, Romero said White Pine will have four returning seniors that will have that divisional experience and he thinks the team “will be right there.”