White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for May 8 – May 14 Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

MAY 8

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that someone had parked a vehicle on a parcel of private property that he is the caretaker of. Officer advised the reporting party that he could have the vehicle towed off the property.

REPORT OF A THEFT OF POWER: City — reporting party stated that an individual had plugged a power cord into an outside outlet on one of his unoccupied rental homes to obtain power. The reporting party contacted the individual and advised him to remove the cord. Officer also contacted the indidvual and advised him of the consequences if his actions of theft continued.

REPORT OF A THEFT OF MEDICATION: City — reporting party stated that someone had entered into her home and stole her medication. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City — officer received a report of trash being stored behind a local business. Officer contacted the owner of the business and advised them to have the trash removed.

REPORT OF A LOST ITEM: City — reporting party stated that her daughter had lost her IPod at a local park. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — Reporting party stated that someone had enter into her vehicle and stole her purse which contained her medication. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Officer received a report of a vehicle accident that had occurred on Pennsylvania Ave. During the officers investigation of the accident Michael D. Miller age 50 of Ely was arrested for DUI. Miller had allowed the vehicle he was operating to leave the roadway causing the accident.

REPORT OF AN INJURED DOG: City — officer received a report of a dog that had possible been shot with a pellet gun. During the officers investigation it was determined that the dog had been bitten by another dog. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A FIRE: The report was given to the Ely BLM Office.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: Officer received a report of a dog that was running at large. The area was patrolled, but the dog was not located.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that he is buying a home and that someone had entered onto the property and damaged several windows on the home. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she is separating from her boyfriend and that he took all of her belongings and threw them out of his house. Officer went to the home and reported that the reporting parties’ belongings were boxed up and placed outside the home. No problems were located.

New bookings:

Michael D. Miller / DUI / Bail $1,140.Anna Hutchison / Serving time Michiela M. Medina/ Hold for Nevada Department of Corrections

MAY 9

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an indidvual who was talking to small children while they passed by his yard. Officer contacted the person who denied the allegation. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she had moved out of her befriends home, but he was refusing to give her some of her property. The boyfriend was contacted who advised the items in question were given to the both of them. The parties involved were advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a juvenile who was refusing to go to school. The juvenile was contacted and advised to go to school.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City —- reporting party stated that she had loaned her phone to a friend and now the friend is refusing to give the phone back. Officer is attempting to locate the friend.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the grandparent and the child and reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual had come to his place of business and was causing a disturbance. When officers arrived the indidvual had left the area.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE CHILD ABUSE: Officer received a report of a child who had been struck by his parent. Officer investigated the incident and the case will be reviewed by the District Attorney.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that a juvenile had gotten disruptive at school and had walked out. The area was patrolled, but the juvenile was not located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that she had placed some money inside her desk drawer at work and when she returned to her desk the money had been stolen. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was cussing and causing a disturbance at a local parking lot. Officer contacted the individual and advised her to keep the peace.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City— reporting party stated that someone was storing items inside his building. The building was secured and the officer is attempting to locate the owner of the items.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC BATTERY: City — officer received a report of a domestic battery that had taken place. During the officers investigation Andrew L. Moller age 26 of Ely was arrested for domestic battery and elderly abuse. He is accused of battering a family member.

REPORT OF AN INJURED DOG: Reporting party stated that someone had shot his dog. Officer contacted several people in the area who denied any knowledge on how the dog had been injured. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — officer contacted several individual who were arguing over the ownership of a vehicle. Officer investigated the incident and determined that the vehicle had been lawfully sold to the reporting party. The parties involved were advised to the officer’s findings.

New bookings: Andrew L. Moller / Domestic battery and elderly abuse / Bail $8,000.

MAY 10

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a juvenile at a local school that was bothering other students. The juvenile along with his parent was contacted and the situation was resolved

.REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that a family member had come to her home and was causing problems. When officers arrived the family member had left the area.

REPORT OF A CHILD CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that a family member was refusing to give his children back after visitations. Officer contacted he parties involved and the children were returned to the father.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — officer received a report of an individual who had deposited several checks at a local banking establishment. The individual then withdrew the funds. The banking establishment advised that the checks were fraudulent. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that several other juveniles were trying to get him to fight them. Officer is attempting to locate the other juveniles. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that a juvenile had left school without permission. The guardian of the juvenile had already been notified. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Tandy Haslem of McGill was operating a vehicle at the corner of Clark Street and 7th. As she proceeded through the intersection she failed to yield to a vehicle being operated by Fred Ahlvers of Ely. Haslem’s vehicle struck Ahlvers vehicle causing damage. An accident report was completed and Haslem was issued a citation for failure to yield at stop sign.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A COURT ORDER: City — officer reported that he attempted to contact the reporting party, but no one was the residence.

REPORT OF A NOSIE DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of a female who was yelling in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. The area was patrolled, but nothing was located.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer reported while checking local businesses he located an open door. The business was checked and the door secured.

REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED: City — reporting party stated the he heard several gun shots near his home. The area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

New bookings: None

MAY 11

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: City – Rogena Leith passed away at her residence due to illness.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City – the reporting party claimed someone struck his fence the previous night. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – the building was checked and found to be secure.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – a school administrator reported a student had threatened another student. A report was completed and will be submitted to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subjects could not be located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed a friend stole her medication. The friend claimed the reporting party told him she ran out. The report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Tate Anderson, of Ely, was backing a vehicle in a private lot and struck a parked unoccupied vehicle.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were located and found to have only been arguing.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City – Claude Robinson, of McGill, was backing up and struck a vehicle operated by Edith Nance, of Ely. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – both parties were contacted and both admitted to arguing. They both agreed to stay away from each other.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subjects were located and were fine.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: The reporting party claimed an unknown vehicle struck his, causing damage. A report was completed.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: The reporting party claimed a male subject keeps yelling at her when he sees her around town. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City – the suspect was located and turned down his music.

New Bookings: None

MAY 12

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer reported that he located an open door on a closed business. The business was checked and the door was secured.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had entered into his vehicle and stole several items. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that he was out of the Ely area and believed that someone was on his property. Officers patrolled his property and no one was located.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that he was repossessing a pump that he had leased to a mining company that was refusing to pay their bill. The item was repossessed without any problems.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he was having problems with a family member over the care of their mother. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Reporting party stated while her child is attending school he is being picked on and somehow obtaining bruises. The incident was documented and the reporting party was advised to contact the principal of the school to make a report.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and officers reported that he was fine.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer received a report of an open door on a vacant home. The home was checked and the door secured.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer located the vehicle which was parked in an alleyway. Officer reported that the operator of the vehicle was contacted who stated that the vehicle had ran out of gas. The vehicle was towed from the area.

New bookings: None

MAY 13

REPORT OF THREATS: City — reporting party stated that he is receiving threatening messages from a family member. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLY BURGLARY: City — officer received a report of a door that had been broken on an apartment building. Officer reported that no crime had occurred. The damage had been dome to the door by the renter.

REPORT OF A DOG BITE: City — reporting party stated that she had been bitten by her own dog while she was breaking up a fight between two of her dogs. The reporting party received medical attention at E.R. for the dog bite.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that while she was cleaning a building she observed an individual take an item from the business. The reporting party wanted the incident documented. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen several guns from his home. The investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — the owner of the vehicle was contacted and no problems were located.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the person who was taken to the E.R. for medical assistance.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the juvenile who was having difficulty dealing with a situation. The guardian of the juvenile was present who was assisting the juvenile with the situation. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved had already separated for the night.

New bookings: None

MAY 14

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted one of the parties involved who denied any problems were taking place. The other party involved had left the area.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he rented a room to an individual and he wanted that person removed. He was advised he would need to evict the individual

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Officer received a report of a vehicle accident located on the shooting range road. Officer located the accident and reported that the vehicle involved had rolled and collided into a fence. The operator of the vehicle had left the scene. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DEAD DEER: Reporting party stated that a deer had gotten caught in his fence and had died due to its injuries. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of a domestic battery that had taken place. During the officers investigation Tressa McKendrick-Lemos age 24 of Ely was arrested for domestic battery. She is accused of battering her boyfriend.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that she was playing a slot machine at a local casino. She stated that she left the machine to use the restroom and when she returned someone had cashed out her winnings on the machine. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City — reporting party stated that an unknown person was sending unwanted text messages to her boyfriend. She was advised to have him block the number. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Lyle W. Bernd age 56 of Ely was arrested for tail lamps required and DUI.# 2

New bookings: Tressa McKendrick-Lemos/ Domestic battery / Bail $3,000. Lyle W. Bernd / Tail lamps required and DUI # 2 / Bail $1,215 /Ryan A. Gregory / Hold for other agency