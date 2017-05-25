By







Joseph Rodney Christensen passed away on May 10, 2017, in Ely, Nevada, at the age of 68.

Joe was born in Salmon, ID on September 11th, 1948, to Joseph Cleon Christensen and Dorothy Longhurst Christensen.

Before calling Fruit Heights, UT home, as a child, Joe lived in several places such as Idaho Falls, Logan, Brigham City, California, Kaysville and Layton.Joe moved to Ely, Nevada, and married Joelene McIntosh and they adopted a daughter Megan Christensen in 1983.

Joe was a member of the Lund Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings in the church. He served an LDS mission in Denmark.

On October 7, 2000, Joe married Patti Hendrix Christensen and moved to Lund, Nevada, and shortly after adopted her four children, Leatham, Landon, Breeann, and Kelvin.

Joe owned and operated his own businesses, Smith Radio and TV and IDSEly Internet Service. He worked for the Nevada Department of Transportation as a Radio Technician. He was a very talented snow cat driver and teacher to many people. He rescued those in need with his snow cat skills.

He also owned Ham radio sites on a few mountain-tops throughout Nevada. When he wasn’t working on radio stuff, Joe was working for the White Pine TV District.

Joe’s most enjoyable moments were spending time working on his radio’s, riding his blue babe (his tractor), and spending time with his children and especially his grandchildren.

Joe enjoyed going to the Ruby Marshes with his children and grandchildren. Joe enjoyed helping others. Joe had a love of music and sang in many choirs, Barbershop Quartet, Ely Community Choir and directed the Ely First Ward Choir.

In 2004 Joe was diagnosed with his first of four types of cancer. Joe endured many treatments and fought the battle for 12 years.

Joe is survived by his wife, Patti Christensen, children, Leatham (Meghan), Megan (Brandon), Landon (Courtney), Breeann (Rob), and Kelvin (Kayla). Grandchildren, Tanner, Marley, MaryLou, Daxton, Brayton, Brekken, and Grady. His siblings Trevor (Sharalynn) Christensen, Starli (Dale) Taft, and Chadley (Alan) McFarland.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Cleon and Dorothy Christensen, wife, Joelene Christensen and brother, David Connell Christensen.

Funeral Services for Joe were held Monday, May 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lund LDS Church in Lund, NV. The burial followed at the Lund Cemetery.