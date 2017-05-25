You are here: Home / Obituaries / Virginia Dee Tweedy

Virginia Dee Tweedy

May 25, 2017 By 1 Comment

There will be a graveside memorial service for the burial of creamains of Virginia and her two sisters, Margery Robison and Jane Brown at their parent’s grave, Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., lower section of Ely Cemetery directly across from Cruise In car wash.

  1. Martha Thompson says:
    May 28, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I worked with Virginia at Cononelos Furniture for a short time but knew her for several years. We visited often. She was such a well groomed lady and kept a spotless home. She loved all her family and once showed me the ancestral records and pictures. I have missed our visits since she moved from McGill several years ago. She could be found at all McGill community affairs. Prayers go to her family and friends.

