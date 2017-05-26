April wedding

By







Shayne Rae Nez and Jamin George Hansen were married on the evening of April 15, 2017, in Ventura, California. Shayne is the daughter of Stephen and Virginia Nez of Window Rock, Arizona. Jamin is the son of Karla and Mark Dolezal of Ely and Monte and Christine Hansen of St. George, Utah. The ceremony was officiated by Jamin’s older brother, Gage Hansen. Shannon Barry, sister of the bride, was the Matron of Honor. Kurtis Hansen, younger brother of the groom, was the Best Man. The beach wedding was witnessed by the couple’s immediate family and close friends. Shayne and Jamin currently reside in Las Vegas, Nevada.