Bobcats win state titles

After winning the 2A Southern Regional track meet, the White Pine girls repeated as 2A state champions for the fifth consecutive year, and the Bobcat boys tied with Lincoln County for the championship last weekend at Foothill High in Henderson.

The Ladycats earned 138 points to edge out Pershing County with 123, and the Bobcat boys tied with Lincoln County with 130 points. It was the first track championship for the boys since they won it outright in 1942.

Senior Sam Stewart won three events, the 800, 1600 and 3200. Saxtyn Brewster won the triple jump and the boys won the 4×400 relay.

The girls team had only three winners in individual events, Lily Fullmer in the 300m hurdles and triple jump, and Emma Boren in the discus, but placed high enough in other events, including three of four relay races to earn the points to overcome Pershing County.

And the boys did well in two of their relay races, first in the 4×800 and third in the 4×200. Plus they did well in the field events, with a second, and tied for third in the High Jump, second in Pole Vault, and winning the Triple Jump.

BOYS

400 meters – Sam Stewart, fourth, 52.74; Zeke Vinson, fifth, 53.73

800 meters – Stewart, first, 1:59.81

1600 meters – Stewart, first, 4:37.97

3200 meters – Stewart, first, 10:23.20

110m hurdles – Coby Marshall, fourth, 17.04, Kolton Bilbao, sixth, 17.65

300m hurdles – Marshall, third, 42.59; Bilbao, fifth, 43.56

4×200 relay – Third, 1:36.86

4×400 relay – First, 3:34.93

4×800 relay – Eighth, 9:38.49

Discus – Chris Piscovich, sixth, 104-10

High jump – Saxtyn Brewster, second, 5-06, Adam Theurer, third, 5-06, Phoenix Ball, third, 5-06, David Nicholes, fifth, 5-04

Pole vault – Theurer, second, 9-3, Justin Mabson, fourth, 9-0, Dylan Herrera, seventh, 8-0, Macrae Windous, eighth, 8-0

Long jump – Brewster, fourth, 19-2

Triple jump – Brewster, first, 41-7½

GIRLS

100 meters – Madison Ric, second, 12.97; Hannah Barber, fifth, 13.32

400 meters – Mckinley Prengel, sixth, 1:04.92

800 meters – Candice Humphries, seventh, 2:40.91

1,600 meters – Trace Deeds, seventh, 6:16.54

3,200 meters – Deeds, fourth, 14.01.09, Whitney Prengel, seventh, 15:03.10, Aranza Gimenez, eighth, 15:59.53

100m hurdles – Lily Fullmer, second, 15.71

300m hurdles – Fullmer, first, 46.68; Samantha Gamberg, sixth, 50.62; Alicia Pascascio, eighth, 56.02

4×100 relay – Third, 54.13

4×200 relay – Third, 1:45.49

4×400 relay – Sixth, 4.39.71

4×800 relay – Third, 11:18.56

Shot put – Barber, third, 26-9¼; Emma Boren, 26-4¾

Discus – Boren, first, 89-2

High jump – Fullmer, fourth, 4-10, Ric, sixth, 4-06

Pole vault – Alexis Wells, third, 6-06; Mickell Weston, fifth, 6-0; Emmaly Hansen, 5-06; Zoe Beckley, seventh, 5-06

Long jump – Gamberg, second, 15-6¾

Triple jump – Fullmer, first, 35-4¾; Gamberg, fourth, 31-10¼; Aaleeah Jacobsen, eighth, 28.8½