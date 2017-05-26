Carlson arrested for fraudulent use of a debit card

By







On May 15, 2017 officers received a report of an individual who had fraudulently used a debit card at several locations in the Ely area. The reporting party stated that her debit card had been used by an unauthorized person. During the officers investigation a suspect was identified as Bobbye Carlson age 21 of Ely. Officers located Carlson and arrested her for fraudulent use of a debit card (two counts) She was transported the Public Safety Building and was held on $20,000. Bail. She is currently in custody.