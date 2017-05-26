David E. Norman scholarship winners

By







Five graduating White Pine High School seniors became the eighteenth recipients of the David E. Norman Scholarship Trust on Wednesday, May 10.

The five scholarship winners are Toby Sturgeon, Kellen Wilkin, Michayla Shaye Cessford, Kayleen Lamb and Lyssa Waggener.

Each of these winners will receive a $2,000 award from the scholarship trust. David E. Norman, a former White Pine County Principal, established this scholarship program in 1999.

Interest generated from a gift of $500,000, donated by Mr. Norman is used to provide scholarships each year to needy and deserving youth who attended White Pine High School their Junior and Senior years prior to graduating.

Selection is based on academic performance, citizenship, service to others and financial need. The scholarship committee reviews the applications before making the annual awards and winning students must attend the University of Nevada at Reno or Las Vegas after graduation.