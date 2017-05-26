Elks name Most Valuable Students

By







Toby Sturgeon and Bailey Coombs have been named as the local winners in the Elks National Foundation “Most Valuable Student” contest for the 2016-2017 award offer year, according toEly Elks Lodge #1469.

Sturgeon and Coombs will each receive a $1,000 one-year scholarship award from the Ely Elks Lodge.

The 2017 schedule of awards includes 500 scholarships awarded to the highest rated boys and girls in the nationwide competition.

Financial need, leadership and scholarshipare the criteria by which the applications are judged.

Experience shows that students who qualified for final consideration usually have a scholarship rating of 90 percent or better and stand in the upper 10 percent of their classes.

All scholarships are in the form of certificates of award conditioned upon the enrollment of the winners in an American college or university.

Austin Brinkerhoff has been named as a local winner of the Nevada State Elks Association vocational grant for the 2017-2018 academic year, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Brinkerhoff will receive a $1,000 award from the Nevada State Elks Association in conjunction with Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

The Nevada State Elks Association trustees set aside $5,000 for the grants for the 2016-2017 academic year and a total of four grants were awarded.

Graduating seniors and older students who desired training or re-training were eligible to apply for the grants and a high school diploma or GED was not required.