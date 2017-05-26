Jr. golf clinic starting in June

By







A Junior Golf League Clinic, 4-hole will start June 14 at 10:00 a.m., June 21 at 8:30 p.m. On June 27 there will be a 4 hole place at 10:00 a.m. and on July 6, a 4-hole place at 10:00 a.m.

One July 13 at 5:30 a BBQ and free gold with Parent’s Night.

Join the crowd, become a state champion.

White Pine Bobcats golf team state champions 1980, 1982, 1991, 1994, 1995 and 2013. Individual state champions, Shane Omar 1991, Josh Brewer 1992, Aaron Hansen 1994 & 1995, Shad Gale 2006, Ty Pickel 2012, Nick Marich 1013 and Chris Young 2014. Who’s next?