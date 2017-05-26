Public forum set to provide improvement of streets

By







3 shares

The Nevada Department of Transportation will be hosting a public information meeting on Thursday, June 1, to provide information on future improvements to Aultman Street, Great Basin Boulevard and U.S. 6.

The meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bristlecone Convention Center with an informational presentation held at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend the open-format meeting at any time between 4 and 7 p.m. to discuss the project and provide comments.

Planned improvements include a “complete streets” concept to reconstruct sections of Aultman Street and Great Basin Boulevard and reconfigure lanes to provide a safer route for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. Currently, the roadways are two lanes in each direction. The future project will repave and restripe sections of the highways to provide one travel lane in each direction, as well as designated center turn and bike lanes.

NDOT and the city have been discussing the potential of installing irrigated greenery such as trees and other vegetation as part of the roadway landscape and aesthetics. If the city does select to have those irrigated greenery features installed, they will be responsible for maintaining and irrigating that particular vegetation.

Even if the city does not opt to maintain irrigated trees and shrubs, NDOT still plans to construct streetscape/landscape and aesthetic features, such as sculptures and other hard landscapes, as a beautification component of this upcoming reconstruction project. This type of hardscape landscape and aesthetics can help beautify roadway corridors, but do not require extensive maintenance.

In addition to roadway reconstruction and lane reconfiguration, the project will also improve drainage utilities and traffic signals, repair curb/gutter and sidewalks, and add lighting, roadway aesthetics and pedestrian safety enhancements.

The city is funding repairs to sections of city-maintained water and sewer lines. Those new and repaired sections of lines will be maintained by the city. Some sections of the roadways haven’t been repaved since 1994.