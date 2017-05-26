By







1 shares

Music, food, and a tribute to our veterans are just some of the activities on tap for the annual St Augustine’s Cultural Center Open House and Fundraiser beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27 in historic Austin, NV.

Housed in a former Catholic church built in 1866, St. Augustine’s will eventually become a cultural and arts center for the community of Austin and central Nevada. Fund raising events to achieve those goals include a raffle and a sale of architectural salvage items from the recent restoration.

Raffle prizes (awarded on July 4) include a Newmont Mining Corporation Gold Splatter and other fabulous treasures.

Tours of the National Historic Register site will also be on tap. There will be a special tribute to recognize Memorial Day and our veterans. Food will be available at the event for purchase.

The public can also bring their worn out or damaged U.S. flags. They will be collected and turned over to the VFW for proper disposal.

There will be free entertainment from Nevada favorite Steven Christie and a chance to hear and play on the rare Henry Kilgen Organ, plus a presentation from Howard Bennett on the two-year restoration of this musical masterpiece.

The Open House is being sponsored in part by the Austin Lion’s Club and made possible by a grant from the Lander County Convention and Tourism Authority.

For more information on the St. Augustine’s Memorial Weekend Celebration go to www.saintaugustinesnv.com